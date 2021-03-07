Left Menu

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 07-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 00:06 IST
Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat receive their first shots of vaccine

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were administered the COVID-19 vaccine here on Saturday.

Bhagwat and the RSS' `Sarkarayawah' (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi received their first vaccine doses at the National Cancer Institute.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari and his wife also received their first jabs of vaccine at the same place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

