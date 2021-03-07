Left Menu

Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador

Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries' inoculation campaigns.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 07-03-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 00:17 IST
Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador
Representation image Image Credit: ANI

Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries' inoculation campaigns. Chile, one of Latin America's wealthiest countries, ranks sixth in the world for per-capita vaccine shots administered, according to Reuters data, with a quarter of the population now having received a dose.

By contrast, Ecuador's slow rollout has prompted criticism of Moreno by municipal authorities, who are planning to import vaccines on their own. The Andean country had administered some 65,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of Friday, namely to healthcare workers and nursing home residents. "Bilateral relations are bearing fruit," Moreno wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding that Ecuador would use the donation from Chile to vaccinate healthcare workers. "It is a demonstration of solidarity between countries."

Ecuador's health ministry said in a statement that it had issued an emergency use authorization for the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine. Ecuador plans to administer 20 million total doses of various COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, enough to inoculate between 60%-70% of the population over the age of 18.

The country has registered more than 290,000 cases and nearly 16,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, official data show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy seeking support to shakeup Afghan peace process, warring parties object

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan proposed a shakeup of the stalled peace process this week, including an interim government and a conference of key players, according to diplomatic and political sources, but his plan faced immediate ob...

Uptick in crimes against Mexican politicians points toward violent midterm election

More than a hundred murders of Mexican officials and candidates in recent months point to the countrys midterm elections becoming the most violent in decades, local consulting firm Etellekt said in a report.Between September 2020 and the fi...

Hundreds gather in illegal COVID-19 protest in Stockholm

Swedish police dispersed hundreds of people who had gathered in central Stockholm to protest coronavirus restrictions set by the Swedish government.Swedish authorities said Saturdays demonstration was illegal as it was held without permissi...

Democrats push Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill through Senate on party-line vote

The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that saw Democrats battling among themselves over jobless aid and the Republican minority failing to push t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021