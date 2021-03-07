Left Menu

New Zealand's Auckland emerges from weeklong coronavirus lockdown

In neighbouring Australia, the state of Victoria, which was under a five-day lockdown in mid-February after a small COVID-19 outbreak, recorded nine straight days of no local transmissions on Sunday. Swift public health measures combined with aggressive contact tracing, border closures and compulsory quarantine for travellers have been credited with making both New Zealand and Australia highly successful in keeping the pandemic from spreading.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 05:11 IST
New Zealand's Auckland emerges from weeklong coronavirus lockdown

Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged on Sunday from a strict weeklong lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious UK coronavirus variant. There were no new local COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, health officials said, allowing for the restrictions to ease. If no community cases are confirmed during the rest of Sunday, it would make a full seven days since the last community case.

There are still limits on public gathering in the city of nearly two million, however, and masks are obligatory on public transport. Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lining up at coffee shops on Sunday morning with many saying they were feeling relieved.

The government said it might ease restrictions in Auckland further on Friday, to bring them to the same level as in the rest of New Zealand. In neighbouring Australia, the state of Victoria, which was under a five-day lockdown in mid-February after a small COVID-19 outbreak, recorded nine straight days of no local transmissions on Sunday.

Swift public health measures combined with aggressive contact tracing, border closures and compulsory quarantine for travellers have been credited with making both New Zealand and Australia highly successful in keeping the pandemic from spreading. Both countries saw their economies recovering speedily in the second part of 2020. Australia's economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year and all signs were that 2021 has started on a firm footing too, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Both countries have begun coronavirus inoculation programmes, with the vaccination rollout in Australia becoming complicated after Italy blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to the country. (Reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governors mansion on Saturday to demand accountability for police officers, days before a former Minneapolis officer is scheduled to go on trial in the death of George Floyd. Many of the r...

LA County may return beachfront land taken from Black family - (A)

Los Angeles county officials may return a beachfront property that was seized from a Black family nearly a century ago.Manhattan Beach used eminent domain in 1924 to force Willa and Charles Bruce, the citys first Black landowners, off the l...

Biden marks Selma anniversary with order to expand voting access

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Sunday designed to make it easier for Americans to vote, White House officials said, as Republicans across the country seek to limit voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election.Bid...

'A side of shares': Deliveroo to offer 50 million pounds of stock to customers

Deliveroo said shares worth 50 million pounds 69 million would be earmarked for customers in its upcoming flotation, with the offer branded Great food with a side of shares. The Amazon-backed food delivery firm announced plans on Thursday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021