Left Menu

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 07:01 IST
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on March 6, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 11 from 23 cases a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,975, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men pull out from final

The Indian mens boxing teams final campaign at the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain was derailed by a positive COVID-19 case in the side, resulting in three withdrawals from the summit clashes.Olympic-bound Ashish Kum...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests

Myanmar security forces fired gunshots as they carried out overnight raids in the main city Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against last months coup with teargas and stun grenades. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged i...

Soccer-Appendix surgery sidelines Shanghai's Oscar

Former Chelsea forward Oscar faces a fitness battle ahead of the new Chinese Super League season after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix.The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai Port in a 60 million pound 83.05 million move from...

NBA-No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver

There will be no international games on the NBA schedule next season but there is hope teams will be back playing in near full arenas in 2021-22 as the United States gains control of the COVID-19 pandemic, said commissioner Adam Silver on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021