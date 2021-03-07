Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:07 IST
Assam reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,649 as seven more persons tested positive for the virus while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,094, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

Of the seven new cases, three are from Kamrup Metropolitan district, and two each from Tinsukia and Cachar.

The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.50 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons, it said.

The state currently has 278 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,14,930 people have recovered from the disease, including 16 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 36,799 beneficiaries were administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, taking the total number of people vaccinated to 3,92,459 so far.

A total of 577 people with comorbidities, 4,260 senior citizens and 26,461 health care workers and front-line workers received the first dose of vaccine on Saturday.

Around 5,501 health care and front line workers also received the second dose of vaccine.

The cumulative total number of beneficiaries and health care workers who received the first dose of the vaccine so far in the state is 3,42,118 while 50,341 have received the second dose, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

