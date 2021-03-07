Russia reports 10,595 new COVID-19 cases, 368 deaths

Russia on Sunday reported 10,595 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,534 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,322,776 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said that 368 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 89,094.

