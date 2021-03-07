China says it will set up vaccine stations for citizens abroad

China says it will set up vaccine stations for citizens abroadReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:00 IST
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday that China has plans to set up COVID-19 vaccination stations to administer vaccines to Chinese citizens overseas.
Speaking during his annual news conference, he said the program would be made available in countries where conditions permitted.
China has developed several vaccines domestically.
