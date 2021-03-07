North Macedonia approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19

North Macedonia approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:00 IST
The Republic of North Macedonia has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday.
Sputnik V has now been approved for use in 46 countries with combined populations of more than 1.2 billion people.
