286 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.31 pc

It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February, as per official figures.The number of active cases stood at 1,803 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:15 IST
Delhi recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.

The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Sunday, two more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,921, according to the latest health bulletin. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February, as per official figures.

The number of active cases stood at 1,803 on Sunday, the bulletin said. Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''.

The total number of tests conducted on Sunday stood at 91,614, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation on Sunday rose to 937 from 879 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people have recovered till date.

