Left Menu

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021. The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals before distribution, it said in a press release.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:27 IST
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses
Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses. Image Credit: ANI

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.

The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals before distribution, it said in a press release. Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.

The deal will boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, which on March 1 began its campaign to inoculate 70 million of its 108 million people to achieve herd immunity and reopen an economy that in 2020 saw its worst contraction on record. The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, reported 3,276 confirmed cases on Sunday, the third straight day that the daily figure has remained above 3,000 or levels last seen in October.

Its food and drug regulator has so far approved for emergency use COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca PLC and Sinovac Biotech. Officials on Sunday also took delivery of 525,600 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccines bringing to a little over 1 million the total AstraZeneca vaccines the Philippines has so far received via the COVAX facility.

"These vaccines are essential in maintaining the momentum of our vaccine roll-out," Carlito Galvez, the former general who heads the government's vaccine strategy, said in a statement. Galvez is leading government negotiations with seven global vaccine makers to secure 161 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. PTI RRT UD VS VS

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. PTI RRT UD VS VS...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...

Sikh fighter pilot memorial in UK to honour Indians who fought in World Wars

The design for a sculpture of an early 20th century Sikh fighter pilot, cricketer and golfer from Oxford University has been approved for a new memorial to be erected in the England port city of Southampton in memory of all Indians who foug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021