Left Menu

Italy's Draghi prepares a video message as new COVID-19 cases spike

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will deliver on Monday his first public speech since he took office last month, an official at his office said, as the country faces mounting coronavirus cases and possible new restrictions.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:30 IST
Italy's Draghi prepares a video message as new COVID-19 cases spike
Draghi, who took office on Feb. 13, has not spoken publicly since Feb. 17 when he addressed parliament. Image Credit: Flickr

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will deliver on Monday his first public speech since he took office last month, an official at his office said, as the country faces mounting coronavirus cases and possible new restrictions. It was not clear if Draghi would suggest further curbs to counter the spread of new, highly contagious variants. He is preparing a video address to mark Monday's International Women's Day and is expected to stress the need for solidarity with those suffering in the pandemic.

Draghi, who took office on Feb. 13, has not spoken publicly since Feb. 17 when he addressed parliament. Italy has established a four-tier colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) with curbs calibrated according to the infection levels and revised every week.

Italian newspapers reported on Sunday that the government is now considering automatically turning regions into red zones if the threshold of 250 weekly virus cases per 100,000 inhabitants is breached. Possible measures from mid-March include making the entire country a red zone for three or four weeks, La Repubblica said.

"The second wave never stopped, we're seeing a very strong pickup due to the variants, which is leading us to take measures that are ever-more restrictive," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told Il Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday. Asked whether the government would introduce a national lockdown at least at weekends, and a stricter curfew, he said: "It's clear that we will monitor the epidemiological situation, adapting the measures in the light of the variants."

Italy reported 307 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday and 23,641 new infections. The country has registered 99,578 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. PTI RRT UD VS VS

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. PTI RRT UD VS VS...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...

Sikh fighter pilot memorial in UK to honour Indians who fought in World Wars

The design for a sculpture of an early 20th century Sikh fighter pilot, cricketer and golfer from Oxford University has been approved for a new memorial to be erected in the England port city of Southampton in memory of all Indians who foug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021