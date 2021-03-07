Left Menu

Athletics-Poland's men's 4x400m relay team out of European Indoors due to COVID-19

Poland hold the men's European record with a time of three minutes 1.77 seconds set in Birmingham, England in 2018 and were among the favourites to capture gold in the penultimate event on the final day of the meeting. "Due to cases of coronavirus infection, the Polish 4x400 metres men's relay team is withdrawn from participation in the European Indoor Championships #Torun2021," the Polish Athletic Association tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:44 IST
Athletics-Poland's men's 4x400m relay team out of European Indoors due to COVID-19

Poland's men's 4x400 metres relay team has pulled out of the European Indoor Athletics championships in Torun, Poland, due to cases of COVID-19 infection in their ranks, the Polish Athletic Association said on Sunday. Poland hold the men's European record with a time of three minutes 1.77 seconds set in Birmingham, England in 2018 and were among the favourites to capture gold in the penultimate event on the final day of the meeting.

"Due to cases of coronavirus infection, the Polish 4x400 metres men's relay team is withdrawn from participation in the European Indoor Championships #Torun2021," the Polish Athletic Association tweeted. The 4x400m relay final will now be contested by Belgium, Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Czech Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. PTI RRT UD VS VS

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. PTI RRT UD VS VS...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...

Sikh fighter pilot memorial in UK to honour Indians who fought in World Wars

The design for a sculpture of an early 20th century Sikh fighter pilot, cricketer and golfer from Oxford University has been approved for a new memorial to be erected in the England port city of Southampton in memory of all Indians who foug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021