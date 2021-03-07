Athletics-Poland's men's 4x400m relay team out of European Indoors due to COVID-19
Poland's men's 4x400 metres relay team has pulled out of the European Indoor Athletics championships in Torun, Poland, due to cases of COVID-19 infection in their ranks, the Polish Athletic Association said on Sunday. Poland hold the men's European record with a time of three minutes 1.77 seconds set in Birmingham, England in 2018 and were among the favourites to capture gold in the penultimate event on the final day of the meeting.
"Due to cases of coronavirus infection, the Polish 4x400 metres men's relay team is withdrawn from participation in the European Indoor Championships #Torun2021," the Polish Athletic Association tweeted. The 4x400m relay final will now be contested by Belgium, Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Czech Republic.
