2,100 fresh coronavirus cases, 13 deaths in Kerala

Kerala recorded 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths on Sunday taking the total affected in the state to 10.77 lakh and the toll to 4,300.

Health Ministetr K K Shailaja said the southern state has tested 51,948 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.04 per cent.

The state has tested 1.18 crore samples so far.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Sunday--315, followed by Ernakulam with 219 cases and Thrissur with 213cases.

Idukki reported the lowest number of cases--46.

''Out of those foundinfected today, 61 reached the state from outside while 1,771 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 253 people are yet to be traced.

A total of 15 health workers are also among the infected,'' Minister said in a release.

Noperson, who returned from the UK, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, she noted.

So far, the total number of infected among the UK returnees stood at 98.

A person returned from South Africa was found to have contracted the disease recently.

Meanwhile, 4039people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total cured in the state to 10,31,865.

Currently, there are 40,867 people under treatment in the state.

There are 1,71,616people under observation in the state out of which 5694 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Currently, there are 356 hot spots in the state, the statement added.

