Left Menu

Exultant crowds gather for pope's Erbil Mass, despite coronavirus

Coronavirus was the last thing on schoolteacher Gladys Koffa's mind as she waited eagerly for Pope Francis to say Mass at Franso Hariri stadium in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on Sunday. "We’re not thinking about corona at a time like this it's special, we have God on our sides because the pope is here!" the 33-year-old said, surrounded by her teenage students.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:18 IST
Exultant crowds gather for pope's Erbil Mass, despite coronavirus

Coronavirus was the last thing on schoolteacher Gladys Koffa's mind as she waited eagerly for Pope Francis to say Mass at Franso Hariri stadium in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on Sunday.

"We’re not thinking about corona at a time like this it's special, we have God on our sides because the pope is here!" the 33-year-old said, surrounded by her teenage students. At least 10,000 people filed into the stadium for Mass, waving Iraqi, Kurdish and Vatican City flags to blaring music. The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 people but organizers limited attendance to 10,000 as a protective measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Volunteers also checked the temperatures of those entering the stadium as they disembarked from buses, but once inside many of the attendees could be seen not wearing protective facemasks. "I've been eagerly waiting for the pope to come since the fist day he announced he was coming here," said Elian Syauish, a university student and one such attendee not wearing a mask.

"We hope that he brings peace to Iraq and social harmony and an end to wars." The Mass was the pope's final engagement on his whirlwind four-day visit to Iraq aimed at boosting the morale of the country's small Christian communities and urging peaceful coexistence between religions.

Iraq's Christian community, one of the oldest in the world, has been particularly devastated by the country's years of conflict, falling to about 300,000 from about 1.5 million before the U.S. invasion of 2003 and the brutal Islamist militant violence that followed. "People have taken precautions and the organising committee promoted awareness of corona, it's still a risk to come here but seeing Pope Francis is our dream come true and we're honoured that he's visited Iraq at a time when it's suffered so much from COVID," said Nashwan Francis.

The pope and his entourage on the trip have had coronavirus vaccinations. The Iraqi Health Ministry said it registered a total of 3,359 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 256 in the Kurdish region. Overall, Iraq has recorded 726,548 cases and 13,572 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final

World Champion P V Sindhu finished a distant second in the Swiss Open final after being completely routed by Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in a lop-sided womens singles title clash here on Sunday.The 25-year-old Indian, who...

No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya

The group of 23 senior Congressmen demanding far-reaching reforms in the party have accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they do not pose any challenge, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.These leaders, al...

APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran no more

Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalams elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said.Maraickayar104 died of old age, they said.He is survived by a son and two daughters.His wife had predecease...

China tells Biden to reverse 'dangerous practice' on Taiwan

Chinas foreign minister warned the Biden administration on Sunday to roll back former President Donald Trumps dangerous practice of showing support for Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as its own territory.The claim to Taiwan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021