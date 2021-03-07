Britain reports no deaths within 28 days of positive COVID test

Britain reported no deaths on Sunday within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 158 on Saturday, and said the number of people who had received a first dose of a vaccine had risen to 22.2 million.

Britain also reported 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 6,040 a day earlier.

