Britain reports no deaths within 28 days of positive COVID test

Britain reports no deaths within 28 days of positive COVID testReuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:39 IST
Britain reported no deaths on Sunday within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 158 on Saturday, and said the number of people who had received a first dose of a vaccine had risen to 22.2 million.
Britain also reported 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 6,040 a day earlier.
Also Read: Britain to consider further action after Myanmar crackdown on protests
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain