France reports 21,825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 130 deaths

France reported 21,825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 23,306 on Saturday.

The Health Ministry reported 130 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 88,574. The number of people in intensive care rose by 54 to 3,743.

It said 3,772,579 people had now received a first vaccination dose, up about 200,000 from Saturday.

