France reports 21,825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 130 deaths

France reports 21,825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 130 deathsReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:41 IST
France reported 21,825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 23,306 on Saturday.
The Health Ministry reported 130 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 88,574. The number of people in intensive care rose by 54 to 3,743.
It said 3,772,579 people had now received a first vaccination dose, up about 200,000 from Saturday.
