OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Britain says 22.2 million people have received first COVID vaccination

Britain reported the number of people who had received a first dose of a vaccine had risen to 22.2 million. Britain also reported 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 6,040 a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:48 IST
Britain also reported 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 6,040 a day earlier. The government's website earlier said there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test, but posted a message saying: "Owing to processing issues for deaths in England, the numbers of deaths throughout the UK will be updated later. In the meantime, the number of newly reported deaths for 7 March 2021 may incorrectly show as zero."

