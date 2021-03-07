Bengal reports 188 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

West Bengal on Sunday reported 188 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the coronavirus tally to 5,76,623, while the death mounted to 10,278 with one more fatality, the health department said.

The state now has 3,163 active cases, while 5,63,182 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Since Saturday, 20,259 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 86,98,853.

