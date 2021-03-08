Nagaland reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,217

Nagaland on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,217, an official said.

The state now has 20 active cases, while 11,953 people have recovered from the disease.

''6 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today at Kohima.

And, 1 +ve patient recovered in Kohima,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

A total of 91 people, including 10 with comorbidities, have succumbed to the virus in Nagaland, and 153 people have migrated to other states, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Denis Hangsing, said.

The state has so far tested a total of 1,31,788 samples for COVID-19.

