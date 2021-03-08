Left Menu

North Macedonia receives first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

North Macedonia began vaccinating its health workers in COVID-19 centres last month after it received a donation of 4,680 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot from Serbia. The country has ordered 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine but the first doses have yet to come.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 08-03-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 01:36 IST
North Macedonia received the first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccines on Sunday after it began inoculations last month, Health Minister Venko Filipce said. The first shipment of 3,000 vaccines out of 200,000 that were ordered was flown to the Balkan country after it approved Sputnik V for emergency use against the coronavirus.

"All these 3,000 doses will be used as the first vaccine, to inoculate elderly citizens with chronic diseases and senior citizens in nursing homes," Filipce said in a statement on his Facebook page. North Macedonia began vaccinating its health workers in COVID-19 centres last month after it received a donation of 4,680 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot from Serbia.

The country has ordered 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine but the first doses have yet to come. Under the COVAX scheme led by the World Health Organisation and GAVI vaccine alliance, North Macedonia has ordered 800,000 doses of various vaccines and another 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, but deliveries have been delayed.

As of Sunday, the Balkan country of 2 million reported a total of 107,163 cases of the new coronavirus and 3,195 deaths, with 9,239 active cases.

