UK reports 82 new COVID-19 deaths

08-03-2021
Britain reported 82 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, a drop from 158 on Saturday.
New cases totalled 5,177 compared to Saturday's 6,040, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 22,213,112.
