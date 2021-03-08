UK reports 82 new COVID-19 deaths

Britain reported 82 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, a drop from 158 on Saturday.

New cases totalled 5,177 compared to Saturday's 6,040, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 22,213,112.

