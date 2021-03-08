China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on March 7, up from 13 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 11 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 89,994. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

