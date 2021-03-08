Left Menu

China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on March 7, up from 13 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 06:09 IST
China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on March 7, up from 13 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 11 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 89,994. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.The State Departmen...

Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

Cambodian fisherman Tin Yusos tucks into a meal of the previous days catch with his wife and granddaughter aboard a boat which doubles as their home moored by the banks of the Tonle Sap River.They plan to set out for another day of fishing ...

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord -State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday, easing an irritant in ties between the two allies. The ag...

Three police officers injured in disturbance near University of Colorado campus

Three members of a police SWAT team were injured as officers broke up an unruly party attended by an estimated 800 people that spilled into the streets near the University of Colorado campus in Boulder over the weekend, authorities said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021