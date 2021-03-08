PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

ECB quizzes banks over exposure to Greensill and Gupta https://on.ft.com/3qnbyxl UK minister plans post-pandemic schools shake-up https://on.ft.com/3rsw1Ce

Most adults in rich nations face long wait for vaccine, distributor warns https://on.ft.com/2OwRE65 Overview

European Central Bank has asked the continent's lenders for details of their exposure to stricken Greensill Capital and its key client GFG Alliance, as officials try to understand whether the crisis is contained, according to four people familiar with the matter. Schools could be ordered to introduce a five-term year or longer school days to make up for lost time during the pandemic, UK education secretary Gavin Williamson said as children in England prepared to return to their classrooms on Monday.

More than half of adults in rich countries will still be waiting to receive a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in 15 months' time, the head of Kuehne und Nagel International AG , a logistics group distributing COVID-19 shots, has warned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

