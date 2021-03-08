Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday. The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said. EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

A senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urged European Union members on Sunday to refrain from granting national approvals for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness. "We need documents that we can review. We also don't at the moment have data...about vaccinated people. It is unknown. That's why I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorisation," EMA managing board head Christa Wirthumer-Hoche told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF. New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year. China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday it will crack down further on illegal production and sales of African swine fever vaccines in a sign of the extent of a problem that is damaging the world's largest pig industry. The ministry, which has been warning against such behaviour since 2019, said tougher measures were needed to "prevent hidden risks caused by fake African swine fever vaccines, and make every effort to maintain the overall situation of the recovery of pig production and the stable development of the industry". Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 5,011: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,011 to 2,505,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 34 to 71,934, the tally showed. Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021. The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals before distribution, it said in a press release. 'Not running away': Women fighting on Britain's COVID-19 front line

After a year that has shaken Britain's National Health Service to its core, women working at a hospital in the East Lancashire NHS Trust in England's north-west talk about what the coronavirus crisis has meant to them. THE CONSULTANT NURSE Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said. Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccinations after successful virus containment

Vietnam launched its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday with healthcare workers first in the queue, even as the Southeast Asian country looked set to contain its fourth outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Vietnam has been lauded globally for its record fighting the virus. Thanks to early border closures, targeted testing, and a strict, centralised quarantine programme, Vietnam has suffered fewer disruptions to its economy than much of Asia. VP Harris appeals to Americans to take COVID vaccine in NBA All-Star appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday appeared ahead of the NBA All-Star Game and appealed for Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines, as President Joe Biden's administration seeks to counter vaccine hesitancy among African Americans. "I'm urging everyone to get the vaccine when it is your turn. I've taken the vaccine," said Harris, the first Black American to serve as vice president, in clips from a conversation with actor and producer Michael B. Jordan broadcast ahead of the game.

