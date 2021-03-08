Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, bringing total secured to 32 mln

Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, bringing total secured to 32 mlnReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:46 IST
Malaysia will buy additional Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 doses, bringing the total secured to 32 million, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Monday.
The total amount of doses secured is expected to be enough to cover 50% of Malaysia's population, Khairy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- Khairy Jamaluddin
- Malaysia