Left Menu

Russia reports 10,253 new coronavirus cases, 379 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:10 IST
Russia reports 10,253 new coronavirus cases, 379 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia on Monday reported 10,253 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 1,421 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,333,029 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said 379 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 89,473.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Remarks on rape case last week ‘completely misreported’, says SC   (EDs: Adds obs'

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday said its observations during the hearing of a rape case last week were completely misreported and added that it has the highest respect for women. The comments -- on Internat...

Several injured in clashes in Telangana's Bhainsa, section 144 imposed

Several people were injured and few vehicles were torched in clashes that broke out between two groups in Bhainsa of Telanganas Nirmal district on Sunday, police said. Section 144 have been imposed in Bhainsa town where the clashes took pla...

Budget session of Parliament likely to be cut short; may conclude before Holi: Sources.

Budget session of Parliament likely to be cut short may conclude before Holi Sources....

Lok Sabha timings to be restored to normal hours of 11 am onwards from Tuesday: Sources.

Lok Sabha timings to be restored to normal hours of 11 am onwards from Tuesday Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021