Poland set to hit 20,000 coronavirus cases a day, ministry says

Poland set to hit 20,000 coronavirus cases a day, ministry saysReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:34 IST
Poland could this week see up to 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day, the health ministry said on Monday, as it grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
A ministry spokesman told the private radio station Radio Plus that Poles should expect restrictions during the Easter holidays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Easter
- the health ministry
- Poles
- Poland
ALSO READ
Sino-India disengagement process in eastern Ladakh complete, says Rajnath Singh
India, China disengagement process in eastern Ladakh complete, says Rajnath
At least 6 killed in plane crash in eastern Mexico
Sino-India disengagement process in eastern Ladakh complete, says Rajnath Singh
CBI arrests general manager of Eastern Coalfield Limited Dhanbad for taking bribe