Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for coronavirus

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Jaisingh Agrawal have tested positive for coronavirus, amid the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly.

The health minister in a tweet on Monday informed that he has contracted the viral infection.

''No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practising self-isolation for the next few days,'' he said in the tweet.

The minister, who attended the Assembly session last week, appealed to all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if they notice any symptoms and follow all necessary precautions.

Revenue Minister Agrawal, who also attended the Assembly session last week, in a tweet on Sunday night informed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

''I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal to avoid going in crowded places, and to wear masks and keep washing hands,'' he tweeted.

So far, four legislators have contracted the viral infection during the Assembly session, which began on February 22.

Last week, two MLAs in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus.

