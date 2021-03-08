India has urged the United States, Japan and Australia to invest in its vaccine production capacity, an Indian government source told Reuters, as the so-called Quad alliance tries to counter China's growing vaccine diplomacy.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Advertisement

EUROPE * France could approve Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week, in line with the timetable for its broader European Union approval, the president of the country's health regulator said.

* Poland could this week see up to 20,000 new cases a day, its health ministry said, flagging restrictions during the Easter holidays. * Britain's opposition Labour Party called the government's pay offer to health workers "reprehensible" on Sunday and pledged to vote against its freeze on income tax thresholds.

AMERICAS * The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said.

* Ecuador and Paraguay have both received some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from Chile. * Argentina's capital Buenos Aires has reopened its Colón Theater for the first time in a year, while in Brazil both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have announced tighter restrictions.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's richest state of Maharashtra accounts for more than half of both new and total active infections, although a team of experts said the state's current wave might be "less virulent".

* South Korea said it had found no link between the vaccine and several recent deaths, as it ordered nearly 100,000 foreign workers to be tested after clusters emerged in dormitories. * East Timor will put its capital city in lockdown for the first time, its government said, amid fears it could be facing its first local outbreak.

* Thailand will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days starting April for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated. * Vietnam launched its vaccination programme on Monday with healthcare workers first in the queue, while Hong Kong will expand its programme to include teachers and delivery workers.

* Indonesia expects to receive 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, while Malaysia will buy more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's shot. * New Zealand will buy enough Pfizer vaccines to vaccinate its entire population, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel has almost emerged from its COVID-19 closures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on the campaign trail, said as restaurants reopened.

* Jordan's prime minister reshuffled his cabinet on Sunday in a move meant to accelerate reforms seen as crucial to Jordan's economic recovery, officials said. * Exultant crowds gathered for Pope Francis' Sunday Mass in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Ethiopian Airlines is set to take a lead role in ferrying COVID-19 vaccines around the world and expects demand for the service to last for up to three years. * The deputy chief executive of South African bank ABSA died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The EU regulator urged members to refrain from granting national approvals for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares dipped on Monday as the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters.

* COVID-19 insurance policies are increasingly becoming vacation staples, creating opportunities for insurers as more countries require mandatory coverage. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)