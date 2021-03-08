Syria's President Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19 - statement

Syria's President Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19 - statementReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:40 IST
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
It said they were both in good health and would continue to work while in isolation at home.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia target in Syria -officials
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria