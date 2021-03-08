Amid concerns of shortage, Kerala receives additional 48,000 Covaxin doses

Amid widespread complaints of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Kerala, as many as 48,960 doses ofCovaxin, the indigenous vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, have reached the state now.

Thiruvananthapuram received 16,640 doses of vaccine, while Ernakulam 19,220 doses and Kozhikode got 13,120 doses of the vaccine, state Health Department sources here said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to information received from the Union Health Ministry, more doses of vaccine would reach the state in the coming days and the number of vaccination centres can be increased as per its availability, they said.

The arrival of additional doses has come as a relief for the state as complaints had been reported from many vaccination centres due to a shortage of the vaccine.

Many senior citizens had complained that they had not received the vaccine even after they registered on the designated online platform.

The southern state has been witnessing an overwhelming response to the vaccinations since the second phase of the drive began on March 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,19, 525 people, including 3.65 lakh health workers, have received the jab so far. Of them, 1.86 lakh health workers have taken both doses, the sources said.

As many as 98,287 frontline fighters and 2.15 lakh poll officials have also received the shot.

After the beginning of the second phase, 1,53,578 people, including those above 60 and those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities, have received the jab.

Currently, the vaccine is being given in around 1,000 centres including government hospitals, state-designated private hospitals and public buildings, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)