Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said on Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad's office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness.

It said that Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, will return to work after spending between two to three weeks in isolation in their home. Both were in ''good health and in stable condition," it added.

