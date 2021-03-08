Left Menu

Maha: 426 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, 3 more deaths

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:14 IST
With the addition of 426 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has reached 52,969, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, three more people also died of the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 1,292, he said.

So far, 48,459 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the district.

There are 3,218 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In Nanded district of Maharashtra, 229 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the infection count to 24,538, another official said.

The district has so far reported 606 deaths due to the disease, he said.

A total of 22,818 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, while there are 899 active cases in Nanded at present, the official said.

The Nanded district administration has prohibited assembly of more than five persons at a public place from Monday to March 22.

Government staff, police personnel, marriage functions, funerals and religious events have been excluded have this order.

In Jalna, 219 fresh COVID-19 cases were found on Sunday, raising the tally in the district to 16,647, an official from the district administration said.

One person also died of the disease, taking the toll in the district to 403.

So far, 14,975 patients have been discharged after recovery in Jalna, the official said.

There are 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.

