Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Indonesia gets 1.1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses via COVAX

Indonesia has received about 1.1 million ready-to-use doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, its foreign minister said on Monday. The Southeast Asian nation has reported one of the worst COVID-19 caseloads in Asia. It launched a vaccination drive in January, aiming to inoculate some 181 million people within a year. Hong Kong expands vaccine programme to teachers, taxi drivers

Hong Kong's top officials said on Monday that the city's vaccine programme would be expanded to include more priority groups including teachers and delivery workers, as fears grow over a series of adverse reactions following the vaccine rollout. At least two people have died and several fallen seriously ill after receiving a vaccination by China's Sinovac. The government has said it is still assessing the causality between the incidents and the vaccine and would report findings as soon as possible. East Timor imposes first coronavirus lockdown over outbreak fears

The tiny Southeast Asian nation of East Timor will put its capital city on a coronavirus lockdown for the first time, its government said on Monday, amid fears it could be facing its first local outbreak. A "sanitary fence and mandatory confinement" will be imposed in Dili for seven days from midnight Monday with residents asked to stay home unless necessary to leave, the country's council of ministers said in statement. South Korea finds no link found between deaths and coronavirus vaccine

South Korea said on Monday it had found no link between the coronavirus vaccine and several recent deaths, as it ordered nearly 100,000 foreign workers to be tested after clusters emerged in dormitories. Health officials had been investigating the deaths of eight people with underlying conditions who had adverse reactions after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but said they found no evidence that the shots played a role. China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday it will crack down further on illegal production and sales of African swine fever vaccines in a sign of the extent of a problem that is damaging the world's largest pig industry. The ministry, which has been warning against such behaviour since 2019, said tougher measures were needed to "prevent hidden risks caused by fake African swine fever vaccines" and to ensure the recovery of pig production and the stable development of the industry. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Japan's inoculations off to snail-pace start In Japan, vending machines help ease access to COVID-19 tests

In Japan, convenience is king and getting tested for COVID-19 can be highly inconvenient. Part of solution, as it is for a range of daily necessities in Tokyo, has become the humble vending machine. Eager to conserve manpower and hospital resources, the government conducts just 40,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, a quarter of its capacity, restricting them to people who are quite symptomatic or have had a high chance of being infected. India seeks funds from Quad alliance to match China's vaccine push: source

India has urged the United States, Japan and Australia to invest in its vaccine production capacity, an Indian government source told Reuters, as the so-called Quad alliance tries to counter China's growing vaccine diplomacy. Beijing has committed to provide at least 463 million doses of its home-made COVID-19 vaccines through exports and donations across the world from Asia to Africa, Europe and Latin America, according to Reuters calculations. Roche joins AstraZeneca in ditching U.S. bladder cancer indication for immunotherapies

Roche on Monday joined AstraZeneca in withdrawing cancer immunotherapies from U.S. use for bladder cancer that has already been treated with platinum-based chemotherapy, after follow-up studies failed to meet goals. Basel-based Roche said in a statement it was withdrawing the U.S. indication for Tecentriq, with some $3 billion in 2020 sales, in prior-platinum treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma. French 'HAS' regulator: J&J COVID vaccine could be approved in France by end of this week

The president of France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator said on Monday that France could approve Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week, in line with the timetable for its broader European Union approval. Dominique Le Guludec, president of the French HAS regulatory body, told LCI TV that France could approve the J&J COVID-19 vaccine by Friday or Saturday this week, once it got approval from the European Union's EMA drugs regulator.

