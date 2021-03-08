Left Menu

All-woman COVID-19 vaccine booth launched in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka celebrated participation of a large number of women in the war against coronavirus by launching a Pink vaccination booth for them on Monday, coinciding with the International Womens Day.

The state government has decided to set up one such vaccination booth, to be manned by women for women, in each district, authorities said.

Donning sarees or salwar suits, masks and caps -- all in pink -- the women corona warriors painted the COVID-19 vaccination booth in the shade at the C V Raman Hospital here, that was inaugurated by Health Minister K Sudhakar.

The bed sheets, curtains and the table cloths at the booth too were in pink colour.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar underlined the need to create awareness among people against disparity and atrocity towards women.

Lamenting that there were still instances of exploitation of women, he said it was necessary to create awareness on gender equality and rights.

A medical professional himself, Sudhakar said the state has set a target to achieve zero mortality rate among newborn and mothers, especially in North Karnataka.

