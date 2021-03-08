Left Menu

COVID-19: 70 new cases, one more death recorded in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:02 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,963 on Monday with one more fatality, while 70 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,27,114, officials said.

Of the new cases, 11 were from the Jammu division and 59 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 33 cases followed by 11 in Jammu district, officials said.

While 11 districts did not report any new cases, seven other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 871 in the union territory, while 1,24,280 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,963. One death was reported from Jammu division in the past 24 hours, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

