Left Menu

Unauthorised political statements on COVID-19 pandemic invokes false sense of security: IMA

Unauthorised political statements shall invoke a false sense of security and hence, the Indian Medical Association, whose 740 frontline warriors lost their life in this war against the coronavirus, appeals to all our fellow citizens to be vigilant on wearing mask, physical distancing and hygiene and take vaccination to get yourself immunity and altruistic health contribution for herd immunity, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:44 IST
Unauthorised political statements on COVID-19 pandemic invokes false sense of security: IMA

Public representatives and politicians should not make unauthorised statements indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing an end as such remarks invoke a ''false sense of security'' among the people, the Indian Medical Association said on Monday.

The association's reaction came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the country is ''in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic'' and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus is nearing an ''endemic'' phase in the national capital.

An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs.

It is incorrect to say at this stage that it is the end of the pandemic or it is endemic, the doctors' body said. ''Unauthorised political statements shall invoke a false sense of security and hence, the Indian Medical Association, whose 740 frontline warriors lost their life in this war against the coronavirus, appeals to all our fellow citizens to be vigilant on wearing mask, physical distancing and hygiene and take vaccination to get yourself immunity and altruistic health contribution for herd immunity,'' it said. ''The introduction of a much efficacious and safe coronavirus vaccine in our country, is a tool for us to face this challenging war with confidence,'' the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said. Mutated strains of the coronavirus detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil ''are still haunting us'', the association said in a statement. The IMA claimed that it has been seen in the last one week that there has been a 35 to 40 per cent increase in the number of cases, and even in the national capital, the daily average has risen from 100 to 140 patients. ''It is painful to note that the discussion on endemic versus pandemic status of the disease is echoing in the political corridors. However, it ought to be substantiated by scientific evidence by the World Health Organisation or the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) only,'' it said. ''Let us not boast or (blow the) trumpet ourselves, and indulge in prognosticating the course of this viral disease and off guard our preventive measures against this dreaded disease at this stage,'' the IMA warned. The IMA feels that as countries are still reeling ''under the clutches of this disease, we need to deem it as pandemic only at this stage and work hard'' on preventive, curative and rehabilitative works, according to the statement. PTI PLB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 -ministry

Italys coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday, the health ministry said, as the government battles to contain a third wave of infections. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following th...

Soccer-UEFA suspends Romanian official involved in PSG-Basaksehir player walk-off

UEFA on Monday suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season over his involvement in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions Lea...

Syrian President, wife test positive for coronavirus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad were tested positive for COVID-19, state news agency SANA reported on Monday.After experiencing some symptoms, the president and his wife took the PCR test and the result came posi...

Now, AIADMK announces Rs 1,500 payout to women family heads

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday assured an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women family heads, in an announcement that bettered the DMKs poll promise of Rs 1,000 made a day ago, with the ruling party claiming it was not a copycat mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021