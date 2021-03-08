Left Menu

239 new COVID cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent, the Health Department said.The new cases came from 47,689 tests, including 35,968 RT-PCR tests and 11,721 rapid antigen tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin issued by the department said.The number of active cases stood at 1,730 on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:59 IST
239 new COVID cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.50 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent, the Health Department said.

The new cases came from 47,689 tests, including 35,968 RT-PCR tests and 11,721 rapid antigen tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin issued by the department said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,730 on Monday. Three new deaths took the toll to 10,924, according to the data.

The positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent from 0.31 per cent a day before.

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded. The city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Monday, 239 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,41,340, the bulletin said. A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.

However, since early March, cases were again seen on the rise.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 947 on Monday from 937 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people had recovered till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 -ministry

Italys coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday, the health ministry said, as the government battles to contain a third wave of infections. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following th...

Soccer-UEFA suspends Romanian official involved in PSG-Basaksehir player walk-off

UEFA on Monday suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season over his involvement in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions Lea...

Syrian President, wife test positive for coronavirus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad were tested positive for COVID-19, state news agency SANA reported on Monday.After experiencing some symptoms, the president and his wife took the PCR test and the result came posi...

Now, AIADMK announces Rs 1,500 payout to women family heads

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday assured an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women family heads, in an announcement that bettered the DMKs poll promise of Rs 1,000 made a day ago, with the ruling party claiming it was not a copycat mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021