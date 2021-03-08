179 new COVID cases in Rajasthan

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Monday, even as 179 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,21,711, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 2,789 in the state, the bulletin said.

Rajasthan has 1,833 active novel coronavirus cases, it said.

According to the bulletin, 3,17,039 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 519 people have died due to the coronavirus in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 were recorded in Sriganganagar, 29 in Jaipur, 16 each in Barmer and Udaipur, 13 in Banswara, 11 each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, 10 in Kota, according to the bulletin.

