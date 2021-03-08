Left Menu

Maha Budget: Rs 12,500 cr package for health institutions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:02 IST
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a huge strain on healthcare sector in the state, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced of a Rs 12,500 crore package for health-related institutions in the Budget.

Rs 7,500 crore would be spent over four years on upgradation of health institutions while Rs 5,000 crore would be spent for improving the quality of health services in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, he said.

''Under both the schemes, Rs 800 crore each will be spent in the financial year 2021-22,'' Pawar said.

New medical colleges will be set up in Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Nashik, Raigad and Satara district in the public- private-partnership mode, he said.

''The Centre is also promoting PPP model for setting up government medical colleges. These colleges are attached to hospitals as well. It means with every new college, a 700-bed hospital is coming up in these areas which will predominantly cater to the economically weaker sections,'' the finance minister said.

Cancer diagnosis facilities will be set up at 150 hospitals and physiotherapy and occupational therapy colleges will be set up in all 17 medical colleges in phases.

''Post-COVID counseling and treatment centres will be set up at every district hospital and government medical college in urban areas,'' Pawar said.

