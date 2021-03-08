Left Menu

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:02 IST
UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.

"I agree that there are some encouraging signs," Johnson said at a news conference from his Downing Street office.

"But the whole points is, remember where we were last summer. We had the disease down to levels much below where it is today and then we saw what happened with the spike," Johnson said at a news conference.

