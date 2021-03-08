Nine new COVID-19 cases in Noida; tally rises to 25,611

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded nine new COVID-19 cases which pushed the district's infection tally to 25,611, according to official data.

The active cases in the district came down to 78 from 79 on the previous day, as per the data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period.

Another 10 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,442, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 99.34 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 1,634 from 1,647 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,008 and the death toll reached 8,738 on Monday, the data showed.

