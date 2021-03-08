Left Menu

COVID: 14 more deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:15 IST
Punjab on Monday reported 1,239 new cases, the highest since January, pushing the infection tally to 189,620, while 14 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,941 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases also increased from 7,497 on Sunday to 8,020 on Monday, it said.

SBS Nagar reported a maximum of 217 fresh cases, Hoshiarpur 200, Jalandhar 191 and Mohali 107.

The COVID-19 recovery count rose to 1,75,659 after 692 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen critical novel coronavirus patients are on ventilator support while 127 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 52,05,020 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh on Monday witnessed 79 more cases, taking the infection count to 22,397, according to another medical bulletin.

A 70-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hours. The toll now stands at 356, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 710 on Sunday to 725 on Monday, it said.

Sixty-three more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 21,316, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,68,392 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 2,45,027 of them have tested negative while reports of 129 are awaited, it said.

