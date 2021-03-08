Left Menu

Manufacturing capacity of Covishield 70-100 MM doses per month, Covaxin 150MM doses per year: DBT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:37 IST
Manufacturing capacity of Covishield 70-100 MM doses per month, Covaxin 150MM doses per year: DBT

The estimated manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ is 70-100 million doses per month, while the indigenously developed ‘Covaxin’ has a planned production capacity of 150 million doses per year, the Department of Biotechnology told a parliamentary panel.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change also strongly urged the department to explore deeper into developing cure for certain rare diseases, for which the country is, by and large, dependent on imports and patients have to shell out exorbitant amount of money for the cost and their excise/import duty.

The panel also desired to know the status of the current vaccine production capacity with respect to the two approved vaccines, and how soon could these vaccines be made available to non-priority population.

''The inactivated vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has a planned production capacity of 150 million doses per year.

''The estimated manufacturing capacity of the non-replicating viral vector vaccine, COVISHIELD, by the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, is about 70-100 million doses per month,'' the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) told the panel.

The report was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Thirty other vaccines against coronavirus are at different stages of trial.

PTI PR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewellery worth lakhs looted from shop in Lucknow

Three armed miscreants looted silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop in the busy Ashiana locality of Lucknow on Monday, police said here.The shop is located in Sector H, LDA Colony, and an FIR has been lodged ...

Countries lack commitment to banning torture, rights expert charges

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, made the charge on Monday in presenting his latest report, which evaluates States response to his official communications and requests for country visits.While the reactions of governments to a...

UN highlights transformative power of equal participation, marking International Women’s Day

In a message on International Womens Day, marked annually on 8 March, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres outlined clear evidence, such as better social protection programmes, stronger climate policies and enduring peace agreements, when wome...

Lockdown in 11 hotspots in Thane city from March 13 to 31

A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021