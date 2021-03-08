38 Rajasthan MLAs take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-seven people, including 38 MLAs, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the Rajasthan Assembly.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the country and the state are on the verge of being liberated from COVID-19 but the number of infections has started increasing.

''Therefore, I will urge the people of the state that there are no side effects. Everyone should get vaccinated,'' Bhati said.

Minister of State for Medicine and Health Dr Subhash Garg said the general public was becoming fear-free as ministers, legislators and public representatives were getting vaccinated.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore got the vaccine first. He was followed by former Speaker and MLA Deepender Singh Shekhawat, legislators Babulal Nagar, Amin Khan, Rajkumar Sharma, Narayan Singh, Balwan Poonia, Gyan Singh, J P Chandelia and frontline workers.

