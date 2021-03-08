Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Study in Brazil indicates Sinovac vaccine works against P1 variant found in Brazil-source

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:45 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Study in Brazil indicates Sinovac vaccine works against P1 variant found in Brazil-source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, a source familiar with the study told Reuters on Monday.

The source, who did not provide data details, said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewellery worth lakhs looted from shop in Lucknow

Three armed miscreants looted silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop in the busy Ashiana locality of Lucknow on Monday, police said here.The shop is located in Sector H, LDA Colony, and an FIR has been lodged ...

Countries lack commitment to banning torture, rights expert charges

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, made the charge on Monday in presenting his latest report, which evaluates States response to his official communications and requests for country visits.While the reactions of governments to a...

UN highlights transformative power of equal participation, marking International Women’s Day

In a message on International Womens Day, marked annually on 8 March, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres outlined clear evidence, such as better social protection programmes, stronger climate policies and enduring peace agreements, when wome...

Lockdown in 11 hotspots in Thane city from March 13 to 31

A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021