2.26 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.26 crore with 16,96,588 jabs being given till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total 16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm on Monday, the fifty-second day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On Monday, 14,30,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,634 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received 2nd dose of vaccine according to provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night.

The 14,30,954 beneficiaries who got the first dose include 10,33,480 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 1,78,257 aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data.

Cumulatively 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the provisional report till 9 pm. These include 70,41,584 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 37,12,906 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 67,73,081 FLWs (1st dose), 3,13,835 FLWs (2nd dose), 41,85,274 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 6,58,918 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

