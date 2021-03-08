WHO's Ryan says some countries didn't hear early COVID-19 warning

Some countries should have listened more carefully when the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in January 2020, Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, said on Monday.

The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, its "highest level of alarm", on Jan. 30 and described the coronavirus as a "pandemic" for the first time on March 11.

Advertisement

Asked if the organisation should have used the term "pandemic" sooner, Ryan said: "Maybe we needed to shout louder, but maybe some people need hearing aids."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)