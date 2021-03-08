Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 1000-plus addition for 6th straight day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:50 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.

Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.

Four deaths took the toll to 11,504 while 956 people getting discharged during the day took the recovery count in the metropolis to 3,11,407, he added.

The average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.31 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 225 days now, BMC data showed.

With 17,849 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 34,34,610.

