PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:41 IST
Maha: Over 1.22 lakh receive COVID-19 vaccination on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,07,165 people got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Monday, while the figure of those who were administered the second dose stood at 15,593, taking the day's total to 1,22,758, an official said.

So far, 19,05,388 people have been inoculated against the infection in the state since the drive started on January 16, he added.

''Of those who got the jabs today, 8,199 were frontline workers, 8,717 were health care staff, 14,026 were from the 45 plus age group with comorbidities, and 76,223 were those above the age of 60. A total of 17,230 women were inoculated at special centres,'' the official informed.

The state has, so far, inoculated 7,70,704 health care workers with the first dose and 2,60,981 with the second dose.

The first dose and second dose figures for frontline workers were 4,44,305 and 11,482 respectively, he added.

''The number of vaccinated people in the 45 plus group with co-morbidities is 60,706, while 3,57,210 people above 65 years of age have received the dose,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

